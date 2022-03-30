SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers free agency period receives high grades from fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agency period got off on the right foot. The un-retirement announcement from quarterback Tom Brady helped things get going while also locking up wide receiver Chris Godwin, bringing back running back Leonard Fournette and cornerback Carlton Davis, while also being able to acquire wide receiver Russell Gage and lienman Shaq Mason.

All those moves among several others have given many reason to believe the Bucs will undoubtedly make another potential run at another Super Bowl and it has also given the fanbase many reasons to be happy.

In the latest SB Nation Reacts poll, the majority of Tampa Bay fans feel the team has done an excellent job in free agency so far.

Not sure of the few that would give it a “C” grade, but the fact the Bucs are consistently able to move around money after the annual freak out by the media and fans on their low salary cap space deserves high marks alone.

Anyhow, there are still some questions among the defensive side of the ball and how the team will handle the quarterback situation behind Brady. However, with 97-percent of fans giving the team a grade of “A” or “B” for their free agency moves so far just proves that Tampa Bay continues to trend upwards during the offseasons.