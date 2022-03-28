Agent: Buccaneers, Gronkowski have ‘no agreement’ on a contract

We’ve seen Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski tease of a potential return to Tampa Bay after quarterback Tom Brady decided to come out of a brief retirement. Then just days ago his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated Gronk is still undecided on returning to football.

The latest, however, paints a slightly different picture.

Talking to JoeBucsFan, Rosenhaus said not only is Gronkowski’s return still up in the air, but his client and the Bucs have no agreement in place on a contract.

While Rosenhaus said last week that Gronk remains unsure he wants to continue his NFL career, Rosenhaus clarified for Joe that there is no Bucs contract agreed to by both parties and ready to be locked up if Gronk gives a green light. Rosenhaus said he and the Bucs have no agreement and they’ll resume talks after (if?) Gronk decides to play.

There have been many reports suggesting that if Gronkowski announces his return, the chances of him returning to Tampa Bay is very high. But for now, it appears that the veteran tight end is waiting on an enticing contract offer from the Bucs to announce his decision to return to not just football but to the Buccaneers as well.