RoJo reportedly heads to Kansas City

When the Buccaneers selected running back Ronald Jones II in the second round of the 2018 draft, Jones was projected to provide a major boost to a struggling Tampa Bay backfield. The 24-year-old USC product showed at times he can carry the load and even contributed in a major way during the Bucs Super Bowl run two seasons ago.

But injuries limited his playing time and with the organization re-signing Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract — as he clearly became the featured back — Jones’ days were numbered and chances of him returning were slim.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Jones is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after visiting them earlier this week.

Jones finished his four years with Tampa Bay with 2,174 yards where 1,702 of those yards came in 2019 and 2020 while adding 571 yards receiving out of the backfield. He also reached the end zone 18 times on the ground during that time.