Bucs announce the signings of Logan Ryan, William Gholston, and Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers announced Thursday the official signings of defensive back Logan Ryan, defensive lineman William Gholston, and wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

Ryan (5-11, 195) brings nine years of NFL experience to Tampa Bay, playing both cornerback and safety since entering the league as a third-round selection (No. 83 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 140 career regular season games, with 115 starts, while playing for the Patriots (2013-16), Tennessee Titans (2017-19) and New York Giants (2020-21). During that time, Ryan has amassed 696 tackles (18 for loss), 95 passes defensed, 26 quarterback hits, 18 interceptions, 13.0 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

Gholston (6-6, 281) returns to Tampa Bay for his 10th season, making him the second-longest tenured Buccaneers player behind only Lavonte David. Since being selected by Tampa Bay with a fourth-round pick (No. 126 overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft, Gholston has played in 136 career games, with 78 starts. He is just five games shy of surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for the 10th-most games played in franchise history.

In 2021, Gholston contributed to a Buccaneers defense that allowed the fifth-fewest points per game (20.8) and seventh-fewest yards per play (5.20), while ranking third in the NFL in rush defense (92.5 yards per game), allowing the fourth-fewest yards per pass play (5.97), recording the seventh-most sacks (47.0) and tying for the fifth-most takeaways (29). Gholston has produced back-to-back seasons with 10-or-more quarterback hits from 2020-21, and posted a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2021.

Perriman (6-2, 215) rejoins the Buccaneers after spending the final 10 weeks of the 2021 season with Tampa Bay, playing in six regular season games and recording 11 receptions for 167 yards (15.2 avg.) and one touchdown – a game-winning 58-yard touchdown in overtime to defeat the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.

(Parts of this report comes from the Buccaneers Communications Department.)