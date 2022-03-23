Buccaneers make the signing of Leonard Fournette official

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today re-signed running back Leonard Fournette.

Fournette (6-0, 228) returns to Tampa Bay for a third season, after leading the Buccaneers in both rushing yards (812) and rushing touchdowns (eight) in 2021. Since joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020, Fournette has played in 27 regular season games, with 16 starts, recording 277 carries for 1,179 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He has also contributed 105 receptions for 687 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Fournette has played in and started five playoff games since joining the Buccaneers and stands as Tampa Bay’s all-time leader in both career postseason rushing yards (351) and scrimmage yards (555), while ranking second in rushing touchdowns (five), scrimmage touchdowns (six) and receptions (27).

In the four-game run to Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV victory, Fournette put forth one of the best statistical playoff performances in NFL postseason history, leading the team in rushing yards (300), rushing touchdowns (three), scrimmage touches (82), scrimmage yards (448), scrimmage touchdowns (four) and receptions (18) during the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He also became one of just three players in NFL history to record a touchdown in all four of their team’s playoff games in a single postseason, joining Larry Fitzgerald (2008) and Terrell Davis (1997). Fournette’s 448 scrimmage yards marked the most in team history for a single postseason and the ninth-most in NFL history for a single postseason. Meanwhile, his 300 rushing yards and 18 receptions both also set records for the most in a single playoff run in team history.

Fournette, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft,came to Tampa Bay after spending his first three NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19). Over 63 career regular season games, including 52 starts, he has amassed 943 carries for 3,810 yards and 31 rushing touchdowns. He has also contributed 239 receptions for 1,696 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Through his fifth NFL season, Fournette has appeared in eight total playoff games between Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, starting all eight games. Since entering the league in 2017, he ranks first in postseason rushing touchdowns (nine), second in rushing yards (593), tied for second in scrimmage touchdowns (10) and third in scrimmage yards (841).

A native of New Orleans, Fournette played collegiately at Louisiana State.

