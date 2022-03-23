Tom Brady shares video of his on-field workout with Julian Edelman

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t shy away from posting videos online that causes the hype needle to rise or that stir up rumors.

His latest post is no different.

The future Hall of Famer shared a video on Twitter of a workout on the field at the UCLA campus throwing footballs to his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

Edelman, who retired from football last offseason due to knee issues, responded to Brady’s tweet asking how his knee looked running the routes in the short, yet previously recorded, clip below.

The former Patriots receiver stated last year that he was a one-team guy when asked if he would be joining Brady in Tampa Bay, but also making it clear he felt his knees just couldn’t hold up anymore and was content with leaving the game.

“My knees breaking down, I’m not gonna sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman explained. “I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all- time, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”

Despite what Edelman expressed last season, Brady looked back at the camera at the end of the video with a grin that has left folks wondering if there is something being worked on behind the scenes.

We obviously don’t know for sure, but tight end Rob Gronkowski who of course is also very familiar with Edelman hopes a return to football by the veteran receiver happens — and certainly a return to football that involves signing with the Buccaneers.

Is @Edelman11 making a comeback?? I sure hope so!! https://t.co/FSuUhWltIV — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 21, 2022

The hype — and troll— machine is real, no matter how old the video is.