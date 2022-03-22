 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Buccaneers reportedly re-signing Leonard Fournette

The veteran running back get a well-deserved contract

By Gil Arcia
/ new
NFL: JAN 23 NFC Divisional Round - Rams at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buccaneers fans as well as quarterback Tom Brady can rest easily knowing that Tampa Bay will once again have a decent running game courtesy of one name.

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the Bucs for three years. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has the details below.

Fournette was visiting the New England Patriots in what many felt was one of two things: 1. Playoff Lenny was using his visit with the Pats as leverage or 2. He was really moving on from Tampa Bay as he was not happy with any offer he may have been receiving from the Buccaneers. Regardless of what it may have been, Fournette is in pewter once again.

The veteran running back tweeted out recently that he deserved top-five running back money. But as The Athletic’s Greg Auman points out, he isn’t getting what he had hoped for to some degree.

Either way, there is certainly happiness on all fronts now that the Bucs were able to bring him back.

Fournette finished 2021 with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 454 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.

More From Bucs Nation

Loading comments...