Buccaneers reportedly re-signing Leonard Fournette

Buccaneers fans as well as quarterback Tom Brady can rest easily knowing that Tampa Bay will once again have a decent running game courtesy of one name.

Veteran running back Leonard Fournette is re-signing with the Bucs for three years. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has the details below.

Sources: The #Bucs are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette, as more of Tom Brady’s friends return to Tampa. He gets a 3-year deal worth $21M up to $24M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

Fournette was visiting the New England Patriots in what many felt was one of two things: 1. Playoff Lenny was using his visit with the Pats as leverage or 2. He was really moving on from Tampa Bay as he was not happy with any offer he may have been receiving from the Buccaneers. Regardless of what it may have been, Fournette is in pewter once again.

The veteran running back tweeted out recently that he deserved top-five running back money. But as The Athletic’s Greg Auman points out, he isn’t getting what he had hoped for to some degree.

Fournette more than doubles the $3.25 million he made last season with Bucs -- had tweeted about playing like a top-five back, but new deal has him just outside the top 10 in average annual value, matching James Conner for highest in this free agents class at $7 million/year. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 22, 2022

Either way, there is certainly happiness on all fronts now that the Bucs were able to bring him back.

Fournette finished 2021 with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 454 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.