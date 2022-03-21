Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leonard Fournette visiting Patriots

Free Agency has slowed down the past couple of days for the Buccaneers, but there has been some action with one of their former players. Per Field Yates, former Bucs RB Leonard Fournette is meeting today with the New England Patriots for a free agency visit.

The Patriots are hosting free agent RB Leonard Fournette on a visit today, per source.



The 27-year old is coming off of the best all around season of his career with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing TD and 69 catches for 454 yards in 2021. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 21, 2022

This is the first visit of the free agency period for Fournette who is coming off of arguably one of his best seasons as a professional with 812 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, 454 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what the Patriots offer as Fournette has been vocal about wanting to be paid as a top five running back in the league based on the past two seasons of production.

I know what I want it’s going to take time but I also believe for these last 2 years I’ve played like a top 5 back, so I’m just trusting God and enjoying this time grinding and with my family……….. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) March 18, 2022

If there is a scenario where Fournette is getting offers from teams that would pay him as a top five RB, it would be very difficult to envision a return to Tampa as the the Bucs are thin in terms of cap space and are still looking to bring in depth at other positions, and save money for the draft picks that they make. However, time will tell what the market for Fournette really is and it starts with his visit to the Patriots.