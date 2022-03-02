Potential First Round Option Chris Olave has met with the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers could be in the mix to draft a wide receiver in the first round of this years draft and it is something that they would be smart to consider.

One name that could potentially be available for Tampa Bay is Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave. The Ohio State senior had a successful career for the Buckeyes which saw him earn nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He has received first round buzz throughout the whole college football season and that is now carrying over into the draft season. Perhaps this Buckeye could become a Buc this spring.

The Bucs appear to have some interest in Olave as he revealed on Wednesday when talking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he did in fact meet with Tampa Bay. “I met with the Bucs”, Olave said and he felt that “it was a great meeting.”

Adding another wide receiver is something that the team may look to do this offseason as their depth came up short in the playoffs this past season. Olave could be a really solid addition to the Bucs receiving room. He said he “felt like that meeting went well” and Olave even added that Tampa Bay was “another great organization that I would love to be apart of.” Even if the Bucs do re-sign Chris Godwin like expected, Olave could fit in nicely as the third wide receiver in Bruce Arians’ offense.

We will have to wait and see if Olave will be available to the Buccaneers at 27 overall, but for now the Ohio State standout is certainly someone to keep an eye on as the draft gets closer.