Buccaneers fans show appreciation to Mike Evans, foundation

Donations are rolling in for the Mike Evans Family Foundation after Tampa Bay’s star receiver once again restructured his contract to help the team.

By Bailey Adams
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has proven to be many things during his time in Tampa. On the field, he’s been a record breaker. In the locker room, he’s been a leader. And in the community, he’s been a difference maker.

Evans has also been selfless in his desire to help the Bucs win, restructuring his contract multiple times over the last few years to help the front office make room for additions that have helped the team remain competitive. He did so again earlier this week, contributing to a massive week for Tampa Bay.

Fans have always been appreciative of Evans and his efforts both on the field and in the community, and they’re showing it right now in the form of donations to the Mike Evans Family Foundation.

Many fans are donating $13 to the foundation in honor of Evans’ jersey number, while others are going above and beyond that figure. As a result, $5,716 was raised in the first hour of the movement. That’s incredible stuff.

At the time of this writing, the foundation has received more than 500 donations and over $8,000.

Well done, Bucs Nation. This is when football is at its best.

If you’d like to join in and make a donation, you can visit the Mike Evans Family Foundation’s website.

