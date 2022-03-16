 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buccaneers, Chris Godwin agree to three-year extension

Tampa Bay locks one of its prized receivers in for three more years—and creates additional cap space in the process.

By Bailey Adams
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

What has been a week of good news for the Buccaneers got even better on Wednesday night, as they reportedly reached an agreement on a contract extension for wide receiver Chris Godwin.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted the news before following up with the terms: three years for $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed.

There was a lot of disappointment last week when Tampa Bay elected to use the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight season, but the hope all along was that the team would be able to reach a longer-term deal with its 2017 third-round pick. Now, as The Athletic’s Greg Auman tweeted, the Bucs get some cap relief. The deal is structured with void years, meaning the 26-year-old’s cap hit for 2022 is just $5 million instead of $19.2 million.

With their newfound cap space, the Bucs should be able to push some of their other previously reported deals through soon enough.

It’s not the longest of long-term contracts for Godwin, but it’s more security for him than a one-year franchise tag would’ve been—especially given that he’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered back in December. Barring any further extensions, Godwin will hit free agency again at 29 years old.

