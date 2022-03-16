Buccaneers Free Agency Tracker

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some major moves - and agreed to others - during the open negotiating window.

It all got kickstarted on Sunday with the return of quarterback Tom Brady, followed quickly by the re-signing of Ryan Jensen Sunday night. After that, the Bucs were able to re-sign Carlton Davis, Aaron Stinnie, and Breshad Perriman. Now, they lost guard Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jordan Whitehead to the New York Jets.

As an answer for the retirement of Ali Marpet, the Bucs traded a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for guard Shaq Mason then agreed to terms with wide receiver - and former division rival - Russell Gage. Gage, who had offers from other teams, received a call from Brady to recruit him to the Buccaneers;

Here’s a great nugget from this week. WR Russell Gage was debating where to sign; had a few choices. Got a call from Tom Brady, 1 day after returning to the team.



Brady told Gage that they’re building something special and he’s been a fan of his game. Get aboard. @gmfb — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) March 16, 2022

The new league year kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET when we’ll see all these agreed upon moves become official - like Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts, Carson Wentz to the Commanders, and potentially some movement on the DeShaun Watson front.

Check out the thread below with up-to-date and pertinent free agency news about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC South, and other major moves around the league (most recent news will appear at the top);

The #Bills aren’t done. Source said they are signing former #Bucs TE OJ Howard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

Official announcement on Bucs' trading for Patriots guard Shaq Mason won't be for a while. He needs to pass a physical first and is off on a cruise. So that won't happen until he gets back next week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 16, 2022

WR Jarvis Landry will visit the Atlanta Falcons, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2022

CB Richard Sherman, Pierre Desir, S Andrew Adams, LS Zach Triner. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 16, 2022

The Titans are planning on releasing WR Julio Jones, sources tell @AdamSchefter and me — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 16, 2022

Bucs have gotten themselves cap compliant, though that's based on not all their current contracts being submitted officially with the league yet. Still need to clear space for other free-agent signings to come, then down the road, things like draft picks signing. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 16, 2022

Carlton Davis has gone up against Russell Gage since they were at Auburn and LSU, said the new Bucs receiver is "a tough guy and a hell of a route runner ... I think he'll be a great piece for us." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 16, 2022