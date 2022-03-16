 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Buccaneers Free Agency Tracker

Here are the major moves for the Buccaneers - and around the NFL - as the new league year begins

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some major moves - and agreed to others - during the open negotiating window.

It all got kickstarted on Sunday with the return of quarterback Tom Brady, followed quickly by the re-signing of Ryan Jensen Sunday night. After that, the Bucs were able to re-sign Carlton Davis, Aaron Stinnie, and Breshad Perriman. Now, they lost guard Alex Cappa to the Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jordan Whitehead to the New York Jets.

As an answer for the retirement of Ali Marpet, the Bucs traded a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for guard Shaq Mason then agreed to terms with wide receiver - and former division rival - Russell Gage. Gage, who had offers from other teams, received a call from Brady to recruit him to the Buccaneers;

The new league year kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET when we’ll see all these agreed upon moves become official - like Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Yannick Ngakoue to the Colts, Carson Wentz to the Commanders, and potentially some movement on the DeShaun Watson front.

Check out the thread below with up-to-date and pertinent free agency news about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFC South, and other major moves around the league (most recent news will appear at the top);

