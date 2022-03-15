Buccaneers Agree to Terms with WR Russell Gage

The Buccaneers have reportedly agreed to terms with their first outside free agent this offseason. Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is expected to sign with Tampa Bay.

Former Falcons receiver Russell Gage intends to sign with the Bucs, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

Gage is 6’0, 184 pounds and is 26 years old. He is expected to be the number three wide receiver for the team. The Bucs needed another receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and appears Gage will fill that role.

Gage’s last two seasons in Atlanta have been his best, racking up 1,556 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons. He stepped up for Atlanta late last years, having 50 catches, 611 yards and 3 TDs in the Falcons final eight games in the regular season.

He is a explosive receiver that is able to win down field and make some spectacular plays. After a playoff run that ended partially because the Bucs did not have enough reliable receiving options, this gives the team much better depth at the position.

Russell Gage getting schwiftypic.twitter.com/oZDaKpeTBl — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 15, 2022

With the return of Tom Brady, the Bucs are looking to win another championship and they are hoping that Gage can come in and be a productive third option. After watching their receivers struggle in the playoffs, the Bucs decided that they needed a more reliable receiver behind their two stars and they may have found that in Gage.