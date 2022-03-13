Tom Brady Is Back With The Buccaneers

Breathe easy, Buccaneers fans. Tom Brady, via Twitter, has announced that he is not ready to retire and he will be back for a 23rd season and that he will play for the Bucs;

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Jason Licht said at the NFL Scouting Combine that you “always leave a light on for a guy like Tom Brady,” and over the course of the last few weeks there has been heavy speculation as to whether or not the greatest quarterback of all time was truly at peace with his decision to retire.

Now, with teams diving into the mix for DeShaun Watson, the Bucs once again have stability - at least for a year - at the quarterback position.

Another thing to keep in mind are the discounts high level players were willing to take in order to play with Brady on a championship contending team. With free agency beginning on Wednesday and the open negotiating window beginning tomorrow, the Bucs could find themselves in a position to bring back some high level players that may have gone elsewhere for bigger paydays.

Now, the Bucs are right back in contention for 2022 and have Tom Brady entering his third year in the system. Speculation will quickly begin as to whether or not Rob Gronkowski will return as well, but with Chris Godwin on the franchise tag and Mike Evans still there, it would make sense that Gronk goes on one more run with his long time pal.

