SB Nation Reacts: Buccaneers fans feel the team will add a veteran quarterback

The Buccaneers face a tough challenge ahead of them this offseason after the retirement of one Tom Brady. It’s pretty much anyone’s guess as to the direction this team will go at quarterback.

Will they make a move for a veteran starter? Will they move forward with Kyle Trask?

There is a lot to digest these next several weeks and months as the Bucs begin their future post-Brady. We’ll get a clearer picture once the draft arrives. However, regardless of the time, the majority of Tampa Bay fans feel the team will be adding a veteran starting quarterback for 2022 according to the latest SB Nation Reacts poll.

But that’s not the only decision everyone is waiting on.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has said that once is good friend Brady hangs it up, he would soon follow. Almost all fans believe that to be true as they expect Gronk to retire as well.

