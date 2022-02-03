Bucs Nation Podcast: Brady Calls It Quits At The Top Of His Game

Trey Downey and Len Martez are back with a new edition of Downey & Martez. The topic of discussion this week was obvious, the retirement of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Trey and Len covered the earth shattering news from all angles.

The guys started off by looking at Brady’s impact on the league as a whole. Trey and Len then discussed what he meant to the Bucs and how the second act of his career further cemented his status as the greatest of all time.

The conversation then pivoted to how the news broke. The gents debated whether they believed the news from the start or had to wait until Brady announced it himself.

Finally, the guys looked forward. Trey presented a list of every conceivable option the Bucs have at starting quarterback in 2022. Trey started off by explaining why he thinks it is now or never for Kyle Trask. Len then told us how realistic names like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are for Tampa Bay.

The guys then recapped conference championship weekend and discussed the Brian Flores lawsuit to close the show.

