Ali Marpet announces retirement

The Buccaneers are losing their Pro Bowl guard ahead of 2022 season

By James Yarcho Updated
/ new
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Just when you thought things couldn't become more questionable for the Buccaneers this upcoming season, their Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet took to Instagram to announce his retirement;

This creates a huge need along the offensive line for Tampa Bay when guard Alex Cappa and center Ryan Jensen are already set to become free agents. Now, one of the best and most underrated interior linemen in the league is walking away at 28 years old.

This move will alleviate some cap concerns for the Bucs though they likely would rather have Marpet on the field than the cap savings his retirement provides;

Add guard - maybe two - to the list of things the Bucs need to get this off-season.

