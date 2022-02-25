Buccaneers will reportedly pick up Devin White’s fifth-year option

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ensured they are keeping one of their young defensive cornerstones for another year.

In a recent report from Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, the Buccaneers are expected to pick up the 5th year option for middle linebacker Devin White for a cost of 11.374 million dollars per Overthecap.com. White, who was the Bucs first-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft (taken fifth overall) and who is on the last year of his rookie contract, has been very consistent for the team during the duration of his rookie contract being named a pro bowler in 2019, while also coming second in tackles on the team in 2019 and leading the team in tackles during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

While the Bucs picking up White’s fifth-year option shouldn’t come as a surprise to most, it will still be interesting to see what the future holds for the young star as there are still some questions surrounding White regarding aspects of his abilities he needs to improve on such as coverage and missing tackles.

However, despite these questions and concerns, one can assume that it is highly likely that White will figure into the team’s long-term roster building plans as the good heavily outweighs the bad when looking at the bigger picture of the start of Devin White’s career.