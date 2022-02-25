Bucs Nation Podcast: To Tag Or Not To Tag? That Is The Question

Your favorite dynamic duo is back for another edition of the Downey and Martez podcast. On this week’s show Trey Downey and Len Martez discuss the Buccaneers marquee free agents and which of them is most likely to receive the franchise tag. Trey circles in on a defensive back while Len has his eyes on one of the offensive linemen.

The guys also discuss how likely it is that Chris Godwin is in Tampa Bay for the long term. Trey then asked Len how aggressive the Bucs will be in trying to bring back their own defensive linemen.

This all then turned into how those free agent decisions ultimately impact the Bucs quarterback situation. Trey tells you why he doesn’t think much has changed while Len dives into Bruce Arians most recent comments about Blaine Gabbert.

Finally, the guys closed the show by talking about the XFL’s new partnership with the NFL and what the ceiling is for a spring football league in 2022.

