Buccaneers sign five players to futures contracts

The Buccaneers continue to work towards building depth early in the offseason. The team has announced that they have signed five players to futures contracts, those players being wide receivers Travis Jonsen, Vyncint Smith, and Austin Watkins, punter Sterling Hofrichter, and Offensive Tackle Jonathan Hubbard.

Jonsen spent time on the Buccaneers practice squad throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons and also spent time on the Detroit Lions practice squad as well in late 2021. Jonsen garnered praise from Bucs GM Jason Licht during the 2021 offseason and could compete for special teams duties as well as a backup wide receiver job.

Vyncint Smith entered the NFL in 2018 and has spent time with the Houston Texans and New York Jets, both on practice squads as well as active rosters. Smith worked out for the team in mid January and is a possible deep threat option this upcoming training camp. Austin Watkins was an undrafted free agent in the 2021 season and has spent time with the San Franciso 49ers practice squad throughout the season.

Sterling Hofricther was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons and was waived in 2021 during the teams final roster cuts. Signing to the Bucs practice squad in mid December, Hofrichter played in two games late in the season filling in for starting punter Bradley Pinion. With Pinion struggling the past season, Hofrichter will have the opportunity to earn punting duties this offseason.

Hubbard was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past training camp, but was part of the teams final roster cuts and also spent time with the Miami Dolphins throughout 2020 and 2021. Hubbard will have a chance to secure a backup tackle position along the Bucs offensive line.

