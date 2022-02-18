Bucs Nation Podcast: Another Year, Another Ronde Hall Of Fame Snub

Trey Downey and Len Martez are back for another informative and entertaining edition of Downey and Martez. The guys started the show by breaking down the Super Bowl. Trey and Len discussed why they were surprised that the Bengals kept it so close and debated some of the calls and non calls from the refs. Trey then explained why he thought there should’ve been co-MVP’s of the game.

The guys then moved on to the speculation around Sean McVay’s and Aaron Donald’s retirements and Trey brought up what might be a motivating factor in McVay’s decision.

The guys then turned to the storylines surrounding the Buccaneers. Trey asked Len what it is going to take to get Ronde Barber into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. They then discussed his chances for 2023 and if a short-term Buc will hurt those chances.

Finally, the guys dissected all of the latest rumors surrounding the Bucs search for a quarterback. The names included were Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, and Tom Brady.

Don’t forget to subscribe to Bucs Nation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever else you get your podcasts. And follow Bucs Nation @Bucs_Nation on Twitter & follow Trey & Len on Twitter @TDExperience & @LMart810.