Report: Buccaneers on Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s radar

After the retirement of QB Tom Brady, the Bucs offseason is now in full swing and many rumors have risen as to who will become the successor to Brady at the QB position.

A recent report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says that Deshaun Watson has begun evaluating potential trade destinations this offseason and the Buccaneers are one of said teams.

The potential interest from Watson is understandable, considering the Bucs have a high powered passing offense with weapons like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (assuming he returns to the team), and other potential options in the passing game to go with a top tier offensive line as well.

The interest could very well be mutual as it was reported earlier in the week by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that the Bucs were doing “extensive homework” on Watson and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson as potential options at the quarterback position.

Watson is still in the legal process of the 22 civil cases of sexual assault or inappropriate behavior filed by multiple women last offseason and would need that resolved one way or another before a trade is facilitated. If Watson is able to play in the future, the price tag in a trade could be very steep as the team trading for Watson could potentially have their franchise Quarterback for the next ten plus years.