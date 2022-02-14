Buccaneers in Top-10 Most Likely to Win Super Bowl 57

Tom Brady or not, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to be in the Top-10 of NFL teams competing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2022-23 season.

That, according to day-after odds from DraftKings following the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

With +2200 odds (you bet $100, you win $2200), the Bucs trail the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Rams as favorites coming out of the NFC.

While everyone waits to find out what the reported aggressive pursuit of their next quarterback turns up, oddsmakers seem to have enough confidence in the team to remain competitive.

Coming in fifth in odds to win the NFC Championship next year (+1100), the Bucs still figure to be the winner of the NFC South with the Saints coming in three spots behind with +1600 odds themselves.

Interestingly enough, the only team with a known commodity at quarterback in the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons have the worst odds in the division to come out as conference champions.

Despite representing the AFC in this year’s title fight, the Cincinnati Bengals themselves come in third in odds to win the conference again.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills (+400) and Kansas City Chiefs (+400) are tied as favorites and will be touted as the top teams in the AFC heading into the 2022 season.

What’s interesting is the fact the 49ers are second in the NFC despite the clear signals they’ll turn to untested quarterback Trey Lance in 2022, with no secrets being held that Jimmy Garoppolo and the team are hard at work finding his next place of employment.

If reports the Buccaneers may actually get Tom Brady back come to fruition, or if the team is able to land one of Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks or Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans, those lines will surely move.

Of course, a lot can happen between now and the start of the 2022 NFL Season. But those who think they have a beat on what will happen one year from now can certainly put their money where their opinions are, with profit and bragging rights, on the line.

