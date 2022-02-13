Super Bowl LVI Open Thread

Super Bowl LVI features the Los Angeles Rams who have seen their offseason trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford - as well as the acquisitions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller - pay off with a chance to win the biggest game of the year. On the other side is one of the biggest Cinderella runs of recent memory.

Second year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie phenom Ja’Marr Chase led the Cincinnati Bengals on an improbable run to send the Bengals to their first Super Bowl since 1988 and their third in franchise history. However, Burrow can do what no Bengals quarterback has ever done - win the big game.

It’s a chess match between teacher and student as the youngest combined head coaches in Super Bowl history square off in the form of Sean McVay and Zac Taylor. Taylor was a member of McVay’s staff when they lost the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots.

With superstars like Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey on one side while budding superstars like Chase, Tee Higgins, and Jessie Bates await them on the other side we could see either the second team in NFL history to host and win a Super Bowl or we could see the start of something very special in the Queen City as the Bengals assert themselves as a force with the bright young quarterback.

The Rams (-4.5) and Bengals kickoff inside SoFi Stadium at 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on NBC as well as stremed live on Peacock. Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, and Kathryn Tappen will be on the call.