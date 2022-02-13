Bucs reportedly exploring trades for veteran quarterbacks

In an earlier report Sunday, NFL Network reported that there is still a possibility quarterback Tom Brady could still play for the Buccaneers in 2022. But in case that possibility does not come close to reality, reports suggest Tampa Bay has a back-up plan already in the works.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero both wrote that in case a Brady return does not occur, the Bucs have been looking into the possibility of trying to land Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson.

Should he remain retired, the Bucs have shifted their focus to other veteran QBs who could be available via trade. Sources say they’re doing extensive homework on Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and are one of multiple teams expected to explore a potential trade for Russell Wilson﻿, though the Seahawks have given no indication they’ll deal him.

You can hear the NFL Network crew discuss their report in the video below, emphasizing the interest Tampa Bay has in Watson and Wilson.