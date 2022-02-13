Four Super Bowl Free Agents Buccaneers Could Pursue

On Sunday the Los Angeles Rams will become the second team in as many years to play in a Super Bowl inside their home stadium.

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it, becoming the first team to do so, and by winning became the first team to win a championship in its home stadium.

In the offseason following, Jason Licht spearheaded an effort that brought back every single starter, and most of the role players. Again, a feat not seen in modern football.

While the Rams may duplicate one historic achievement, it's unlikely they’ll replicate both.

Even if the Bengals derail those efforts, both teams are likely to lose title fight contributors, and teams like the Buccaneers will be looking to scoop them up for their talent, and their inside knowledge of how championship teams persevere, compete and win.

Here are four names who could be looking for new homes, after their team’s season comes to an end on Sunday night.

RAMS WIDE RECEIVER, ODELL BECKHAM JR.

Let's start with the big fish in the sea.

A lot of people wrote Beckham off as washed up or a flamed out superstar before his arrival to Los Angeles gave his play new life.

After playing six games with zero touchdown catches for the Cleveland Browns to start the season, Beckham joined the Rams for Week 10 and has six scoring catches since.

The Rams have some cap space, so they could look to re-sign him, and given his struggles to thrive elsewhere he’d be wise to stick around.

But the return of Robert Woods in 2022 and a very talented draft class coming out may see the Rams thank OBJ for his services regardless of Sunday’s outcome, and if the Buccaneers can’t retain Chris Godwin, he could become a prime target for Licht and his team.

BENGALS QUARTERBACK, BRANDON ALLEN

Truth be told, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping nobody gets to see Allen on Sunday.

Being a Super Bowl-winning backup quarterback isn’t going to draw a lot of attention, but given the sudden lack of real experience on Tampa Bay’s 2022 roster, simply being there during one of the most unexpected runs in recent memory lends a bit of intrigue.

Especially when the prospect of starting young Kyle Trask comes to mind.

BENGALS DEFENSIVE BACK, TRE FLOWERS

Flowers started his year with the Seattle Seahawks, the same team he played his first three seasons with.

Moving to the Bengals hasn’t exactly sparked a starting job for the defensive back, but his value as depth and contributions on special teams are worth noting.

Tampa Bay went through a long list of depth additions in the 2021 season in the secondary and will be looking to find players who won’t break the bank, but have some significant experiences when trying to flesh out their 2022 unit.

RAMS OUTSIDE LINEBACKER, OGBONNIA OKORONKWO

While Von Miller is the sexiest name coming available from the Rams after OBJ - or before depending on how you view him - chasing him isn’t a realistic option for the Bucs.

However, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo could be a guy worth exploring, especially if Jason Pierre-Paul retires or just doesn’t return to the team in 2022.

With so much riding on the Buccaneers’ pass rush, we know Okoronkwo has had some good starters ahead of him to learn from, and bringing in someone from that influence to play behind Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka certainly couldn’t hurt.

If he threatens to take snaps from Anthony Nelson, it could even spark some inspired growth from the already established backup outside linebacker.

Iron sharpens iron type of thing, and valuable depth for a team looking to get back to where it finished the 2020 NFL Season.

The Super Bowl.

For more on this story and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, follow us here at Bucs Nation and listen to James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!