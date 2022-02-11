Bucs Nation Podcast: NFL Coaching Carousel Leaves Buccaneers’ Coordinators Out Of The Mix

Trey Downey and Len Martez are back for a SUPER edition of Downey and Martez. Before previewing the big game the guys had plenty to get into in terms of the Bucs. The guys started the show by discussing how surprised they are that Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles are both staying in Tampa Bay now that the coaching carousel is completed. Trey and Len also told you which of the hires impressed them the most.

It was then time to turn to the next page in the Tom Brady saga. Trey and Len discussed the comments he made on his most recent podcast and if there is a glimmer of hope that he will return to the Buccaneers. Trey then asked if Kyler Murray is now a candidate to replace Brady after he scrubbed all references to the Cardinals from his social media.

The conversation then turned to the NFL Honors and questioned whether Brady or Mike Evans might walk away with hardware. Trey and Len also discussed if this is the year that Ronde Barber gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame.

The guys closed out the show by telling you who will win the Super Bowl and why.

