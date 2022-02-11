Super Bowl LVI Odds: Rams holding as favorites over Bengals

We are under 48 hours away from the NFL’s big game. Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals from SoFi Stadium. The game promises to have some excitement for the fans as well as it being an entertaining one on the scoreboard without question. But heading into Super Bowl weekend, the NFC Champion Rams have held on to the point spread.

Via DraftKings Sportsbook, Los Angeles is favored by 4.5 points over Cincinnati with an over/under set at 48.5. Odds opened early last week with the Rams favored by four, so that margin hasn’t changed much as oddsmakers see the game being close with Los Angeles winning in their own stadium.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals will look to prove the majority of folks betting against them wrong. While the Rams offense and quarterback Matt Stafford remained hot throughout the playoffs, Cincy will look to silence all critics who cast doubt with their own offense.

But then of course there is Aaron Donald and that stout Los Angeles defense that may put a damper on any hopes the Bengals have of an upset.