Super Bowl Picks 2022: Who we’ve got winning between Rams and Bengals

Super Bowl LVI kicks off this Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. For many, if not almost nearly everyone, this matchup comes as a surprise. However, this game promises to be an entertaining one — at least on the surface.

The Rams reached the big dance by getting through two division rivals in the Arizona Cardinals (Wild Card Round) and the San Francisco 49ers (NFC Championship) while convincingly defeating last year’s Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa in the Divisional Round.

The Bengals earned their surprise Super Bowl berth by getting through the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round, then the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round, before stunning last year’s AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

So how do we here at Bucs Nation see this game playing out? Check out our predictions below.

Super Bowl Picks

Rams favored by 4 with the over/under set at 48.5, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gil Arcia: Rams, 33-24

James Yarcho: Bengals, 23-21

David Harrison: Bengals, 35-31

Bailey Adams: Bengals, 27-21

Mike Kiwak: Rams, 28-25

Len Martez: Rams, 34-23

Trey Downey: Rams, 35-17

James Hill: Rams, 31-21

Evan Wanish: Rams, 27-20