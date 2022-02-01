Official NFLPA gear commemorating Tom Brady’s career

The retirement of one Tom Brady has made many in and out of the NFL to take a few moments to reflect on his historic career. And you can now wear gear — in Buccaneers colors — that will forever remind folks of his accomplishments.

Our friends over at Breaking-T have designed shirts reflective of Brady’s successful career. The two designs mention his Super Bowl rings, MVP, years of service, etc.

Check them out below, along with other designs.

You can get your hands on one, or both, of these shirts by clicking here. You can also visit that same page from Breaking-T for many other Brady-inspired designs like the ones in the image above!