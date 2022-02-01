Tom Brady officially announces retirement

After may speculative reports and many still holding out hope he returns, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announces his retirement from the NFL.

Brady released a statement in a series of tweets. Below are a couple highlighting his words.

The future Hall of Famer would also thank the Buccaneers fans and the Tampa Bay area as well as some others including, most importantly, his family.

Brady came to the Buccaneers from the Patriots last season and helped lead them to a Super Bowl Championship over the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished his second season as the Buccaneers in 2021 with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and a 67.5-percent completion percentage — his touchdowns and completion percentage were the second highest numbers of his career. His 485 completions were the highest number of passes of his 22 seasons.

The full thread of Tom Brady’s announcement can be read below, in which his final words to the NFL community are, “With much love, appreciation, and gratitude, Tom.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement following Brady’s announcement.

“Tom Brady will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL. An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year.

Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. His record five Super Bowl MVP awards and seven Super Bowl championships set a standard that players will chase for years.

He inspired fans in New England, Tampa and around the world with one of the greatest careers in NFL history. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL. We thank him for his many contributions to our game and wish Tom and his family all the best in the future.”