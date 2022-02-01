Bucky Brooks first 2022 mock draft: Buccaneers get help in the secondary

Reinforcements could be on the way for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary. In a recent mock draft done by NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, the Buccaneers selected cornerback Kaiir Elam from Florida with the 27th overall pick.

Playing in 30 games in three seasons for the Gators, Elam was able to compile 78 total tackles, five interceptions, 20 passes defended, and one fumble recovered. Being billed at 6’2 196 pounds, Elam would give the Buccaneers another large physical corner whose playstyle is very similar to that of current Bucs corner Carlton Davis.

With the aforementioned Davis and veteran corner Richard Sherman having expiring contracts this offseason and other starting corners Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting having expiring contracts after next season, Elam could provide a future starting option at the position in the next couple of years.

Given the multitude of injuries the Buccaneers suffered at the corner position throughout the 2021 season, the Bucs could very well use more depth at the position with there also being potential for having another new starter or two in place on the team as well in the coming years.

There is still much time before the NFL Draft in April and the team will make many moves in the offseason, but the Bucs can still have these scenarios thought about early.