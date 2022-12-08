Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers: Thursday Injury Report

After just getting back for Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, Leonard Fournette reappeared on the Buccaneers injury list Thursday with a foot injury.

While he was just limited rather than a full DNP, Fournette’s status will be one to monitor as he also recovers from a hip pointer he suffered against Seattle three weeks ago. It wasn’t dominant, but the team’s ground game looked fine enough with him and Rachaad White sharing touches.

Other than that development, the injury report remained unchanged from Wednesday. Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. both logged DNPs, casting doubt on their availability for the cross-country road trip. Tristan Wirfs, unsurprisingly, was also absent with his high ankle sprain as he hopes for more realistic progress next week leading up to the contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sean Murphy-Bunting and Vita Vea both participated in limited fashion, but they appear on track to play. Cam Brate will also make his return after missing last Sunday with an illness.

On the San Francisco side, their report also stayed the same except for one change. Left tackle Trent Williams returned after having his veteran rest day.

Otherwise, the biggest note is Nick Bosa remaining out with a hamstring injury for the second consecutive day. His loss would be a massive gain for the Bucs as it would mean less stress for Donovan Smith (in the middle of an abysmal season) and Josh Wells (who remains Josh Wells).

DL Arik Armstead, RB, Christian McCaffery and WR Deebo Samuel all participated in limited fashion again, but their statuses don’t seem to be in much doubt as they seemed fine against the Miami Dolphins.

Here is the full injury report: