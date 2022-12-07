Homegating for the Holidays: A Buccaneers fan guide to watch parties

‘Tis the season! Shopping frenzies, holiday parties hosted by work or friends, decorating — it’s busy for everyone. So if you find yourself unable to attend a game at Raymond James Stadium or on the road but still want to take in your beloved Buccaneers on game day, why not turn it into your own holiday watch party?

Invite friends and family over around noon to get things started. Food and drinks throughout the day, games, crafts, or cookie decorating stations for the kids, heck — even convince someone to dress up as Santa and let the kids tell him what they want for Christmas. The possibilities are endless.

There are plenty of Bucs holiday decorations out there you can invest in, or just do what you normally do. People will arrive for three reasons — to enjoy time with friends and family around the holidays, the game, and of course the food and drinks.

So what do you serve at something like this? Let’s start with the food. Wings, sandwich platters, pretzels, chips, Chex Mix — all pretty standard for a football watch party. But let’s spice it up and bring something to the table that isn’t just the same ol’ same ol’. Starting with something super easy that won’t last long;

Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels

1 block cream cheese - softened

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 ⁄ 4 cup Franks Red Hot

⁄ cup Franks Red Hot 2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded (season to your taste)

8 Burrito size tortillas

Combine all ingredients into a mixer and combine until well blended. Spread the mixture evenly over the tortilla and roll tight. Wrap each in saran wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours. Remove from refrigerator and cut into 1⁄ 4 inch pieces. Should get approximately 8-10 pieces per wrap. Serve with ranch or bleu cheese if desired.

Pizza Bread

2 canisters crescent rolls

1 small jar pizza sauce

2 cups shredded Italian cheese

Favorite pizza toppings (I use pepperoni)

1 egg

1 cup water

1 ⁄ 4 cup grated parmesan cheese

⁄ cup grated parmesan cheese 1 tbsp oregano

1 ⁄ 2 tbsp basil

⁄ tbsp basil 2 tsp garlic powder

Open one can of crescent rolls and lay out on baking sheet. Pinch together the dough to seal into one large rectangle. Cover dough with pizza sauce, cheese, and toppings. Open second can of rolls and cover, pinching the dough again to combine all pieced into another large rectangle.

Combine egg and water, brush evenly over top layer of crescent dough. Combine oregano, basil, garlic, and grated parmesan and sprinkle evenly over egg wash. Cook according to crescent roll directions on can. Cut into squares. Serve with more pizza sauce for dipping if desired.

Both of these items are guaranteed to be a hit — but your guests are going to need something to wash these delicious treats down with. That’s where we turn to Smirnoff and have a few Bucs-inspired cocktails to serve;

Buc Punch

Measurements per drink

2 oz. Smirnoff Vodka

4 oz. orange Juice

Top with equal parts Hawaiian Punch and Mountain Dew

Garnish with orange slice, strawberry, and/or lemon slice

The other fun option, if you’re feeling like you need a little throwback to Bucco Bruce in your party, you can go with this one;

Creamsicle Cocktail

You’ll need 1 can whipped cream, grenadine, Smirnoff whipped cream vodka, pulp free orange juice, orange soda

Instructions and measurements per drink - use rocks glass

Cover bottom of glass with whipped cream. Add 1 1⁄ 2 oz. whipped cream Smirnoff. Add 1⁄ 2 oz. grenadine. Pour in 3 oz. orange juice. Top with orange soda.

For large batch - better for party setting

Mix 1 cup grenadine, 3 cups whipped cream Smirnoff, 6 cups orange juice.

Cover bottom of glass with whipped cream. Pour in 5 oz of orange juice mixture. Top with orange soda.

If you really want to take the party to the next level, have everyone bring a gift (set an appropriate price limit - generally $10) and conduct a white elephant exchange after the game.

All of this to say, you can combine two great things into a special memory for everyone: A great party, great food, great drinks, and enjoying the Bucs game with those you love to be around.

Must be 21 to buy and consume Smirnoff. Please drink responsibly.