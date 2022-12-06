Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 17-16 win over the Saints

- Tampa Bay defeated the Saints for the second time this season, marking the first time since 2007 that the Buccaneers have swept the Saints in the season series. Tampa Bay overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit, which matched the largest fourth-quarter comeback win in regulation in franchise history, joining 10/6/91 vs. Philadelphia (trailed 13-0, won 14-13). The Buccaneers trailed 16-3 with 5:34 remaining in the game, good for a 0.7% chance of winning according to Amazon’s Next Gen Stats. The come-from-behind victory is the fourth-most-improbable win by a team in the Next Gen Stats era (2016).

- Tom Brady threw a go-ahead six-yard touchdown pass to Rachaad White with three seconds remaining to give the Buccaneers a 17-16 victory over the Saints. It marked Brady’s 44th career fourth-quarter comeback, breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for most all-time. It also marked Brady’s 56th career game-winning drive and his 40th career comeback win when trailing by 10-or-more points, both of which are the most in NFL history. The 13-point deficit marked the largest regular season fourth-quarter comeback of Brady’s career. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Brady’s game-winning pass with three seconds left marked the latest game-winning touchdown pass of his career.

MOST FOURTH-QUARTER COMEBACKS – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Tom Brady 44

2. Peyton Manning 43

3. Ben Roethlisberger 41

4. Matt Ryan 38

5. Drew Brees 36

MOST GAME-WINNING DRIVES – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Tom Brady 56

2. Peyton Manning 54

3t. Drew Brees 53

3t. Ben Roethlisberger 53

5. Dan Marino 47

MOST COMEBACK WINS (10+ POINT DEFICIT) – NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Games

1. Tom Brady 40

2. Drew Brees 27

3. Peyton Manning 26

4. Ben Roethlisberger 22

5. Eli Manning 20

- Brady completed 36-of-54 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Brady has thrown multiple touchdown passes in three straight games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the NFL. Brady’s 5.33 touchdown-to-interception ratio is the second-highest in the NFL this season, trailing only Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts (6.67).

- Rachaad White’s go-ahead touchdown reception with three seconds left marked his first career touchdown reception. Hebecame the 95th different touchdown target of Brady’s regular season career and the 97th different target including postseason. White finished with 69 yards from scrimmage, amassing 28 rushing yards on nine attempts and adding 41 receiving yards on six receptions. White leads all rookie running backs in receptions and receiving yards.

ROOKIE RUNNING BACK RECEPTION LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Rachaad White (TB) 35

2. Dameon Pierce (HOU) 30

3t. Breece Hall (NYJ) & Kenneth Walker III (SEA) 19

ROOKIE RUNNING BACK RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Rec. Yards

1. Rachaad White (TB) 221

2. Breece Hall (NYJ) 218

3. Dameon Pierce (HOU) 165

- Chris Godwin led Tampa Bay in targets, receptions and receiving yards, finishing with eight receptions for 63 yards on 13 targets. Godwin has recorded six-or-more receptions in nine straight games, the longest such streak by any player this season and the longest such streak in franchise history. Godwin’s 65 receptions since Week 4 are third-most in the NFL.

RECEPTION LEADERS – SINCE WEEK 4

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Tyreek Hill (MIA) 75

2. Justin Jefferson (MIN) 70

3. Chris Godwin (TB) 65

3. Stefon Diggs (BUF) 64

3. Austin Ekeler (LAC) 64

- Mike Evans hauled in four receptions for 59 yards. He surpassed Shannon Sharpe for the 50th-most receiving yards in NFL history.

- Leonard Fournette finished with a team-high 81 yards from scrimmage, logging 10 carries for 49 yards and snagging six receptions for 32 yards. He surpassed Gary Anderson for the seventh-most receiving yards by a running back in franchise history. His 49 receptions this season rank fifth among all running backs.

RUNNING BACK RECEPTION LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Austin Ekeler (LAC) 85

2. Christian McCaffrey (SF) 66

3. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) 56

4. Alvin Kamara (NO) 51

5. Leonard Fournette (TB) 49

- Cade Otton recorded a season-high-tying six receptions for 28 yards and a touchdown, good for his second career touchdown. He leads all rookie tight ends in receptions and ranks second in receiving yards.

ROOKIE TIGHT END RECEPTION LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Cade Otton (TB) 32

2t. Greg Dulcich (DEN) 25

2t. Isaiah Likely (BAL) 22

ROOKIE TIGHT END RECEIVING YARDS LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) Rec. Yards

1. Greg Dulcich (BAL) 319

2. Cade Otton (TB) 309

3. Chigoziem Okonkwo (TEN) 275

- Tampa Bay’s opening scoring drive amassed 16 plays and 8:35 of game clock. It marked Tampa Bay’s longest drive of the season by both number of plays and time of possession.

- Lavonte David led the Buccaneers with 12 tackles (two for loss), adding one sack and one quarterback hit. David became the fourth player in the NFL this season to log 12-or-more tackles, two-or-more tackles for loss and one-or-more sacks in a single game. It marked the third time in his career he has reached those benchmarks, the most such games in franchise history.

- David improved his career sack total to 28.0, tied for 10th-most in franchise history. Tonight’s contest marked David’s 161st career game, surpassing Tony Mayberry for the sixth-most games played in team history.

- Carl Nassib sacked Andy Dalton for an 11-yard loss. It improved Nassib’s season sack total to 3.5 and his career sack total to 25.5

- Tampa Bay yielded 16 points on the night, lowering their opponent points per game average to 18.3, good for fifth-fewest in the NFL this season.

FEWEST POINTS PER GAME ALLOWED – 2022 SEASON

Rank Team Opp. PPG

1. San Francisco 49ers 15.8

2. Denver Broncos 17.0

3. Dallas Cowboys 17.2

4. Buffalo Bills 17.4

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18.3

- The Buccaneers finished with two sacks, improving their season total to 38.0, good for fourth-most in the NFL this season.

MOST SACKS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Team Sacks

1. Dallas Cowboys 48.0

2. Philadelphia Eagles 42.0

3. New England Patriots 39.0

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38.0

5. Baltimore Ravens 37.0

- Ryan Succop opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal, his lone field goal attempt of the night. He added a pair of PATs for a total of eight kicking points. Succop’s field goal marked his 24th made field goal this season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

FIELD GOAL LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Rank Player (Team) FGM

1t. Daniel Carlson (LV) 25

1t. Nick Folk (NE) 25

1t. Justin Tucker (BAL) 25

4t. Ryan Succop (TB) 24

4t. Tyler Bass (BUF) 24