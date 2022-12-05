Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints: Week 13 Inactives

Those hoping to see round two between Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore are going to have to wait until next season. The Saints’ cornerback and arch-nemesis of Evans will miss his eighth game with an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were unsure of the availability of some key members in the secondary. Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards, and Sean Murphy-Bunting were all listed as doubtful on Saturday’s injury report. Head coach Todd Bowles said the team would wait until Monday night to see if any of them would be able to go.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear that will be the case. Winfield Jr., Murphy-Bunting, and Edwards are all out for this one - causing the Bucs to lean heavily on their thin depth in the secondary.

Safety Logan Ryan was elevated to the active roster after missing time with a foot injury and is expected to see significant playing time tonight. Cornerbacks Dee Delaney and rookie Zyon McCollum will be called upon to fill the void of Murphy-Bunting’s absence.

The Bucs will also be without their best offensive lineman, Tristan Wirfs, who suffered an ankle injury during overtime last week against the Cleveland Browns. The expectation is that Wirfs would be out 3-4 weeks, so this isn’t unexpected. Josh Wells filled in for Wirfs following the injury in Cleveland, so it is expected that Wells will get the start tonight against the Saints.

The Saints will also be without tight end Juwan Johnson, who has come on strong lately for New Orleans. Expect to see Adam Trautman and Taysom Hill worked in to help the offense in Johnson’s absence.

Here are the inactive players for the Saints and Bucs ahead of Monday Night Football;

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

QB - Kyle Trask

OT - Tristan Wirfs

S - Antoine Winfield Jr

S - Mike Edwards

CB - Sean Murphy-Bunting

TE - Cam Brate

WR - Breshad Perriman

CB - Marshon Lattimore

S - J.T. Gray

TE - Juwan Johnson

DE - Payton Turner

S - P.J. Williams

OL - Lewis Kidd

LB - Pete Werner

The Bucs and Saints kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Raymond James Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call.

For more on this and all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!