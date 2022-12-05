Buccaneers vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, streaming, picks and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 8:15 PM ET

TV ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner

New Orleans SiriusXM 81 or 226 and the SXM App

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 85 or 225 and the SXM App

National SiriusXM 88 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 246 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 97.6 rating in Week 12. Leads NFC with 3,051 pass yards in 2022 & has 20 career seasons with 3,000+ pass yards, most in NFL history. Has 9 TDs vs. INT for 96.4 rating in 6 home starts in 2022 & has 270+ pass yards in 5 of his 6 home starts this season.

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE has 5 TDs (3 rush, 2 rec.) in his past 5 home games.

• RB RACHAAD WHITE (rookie) had career highs in receptions (9) & scrimmage yards (109) last week & aims for his 3rd in row with 100+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS became 6th player in NFL history with 10,000+ rec. yards (10,003) & 75+ rec. TDs (78) in 1st 9 seasons. Has 51 catches in 2022 & is 6th player all-time with 50+ receptions in each of 1st 9 career seasons. Has 5+ catches in 4 of his past 5.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN led team with 12 receptions for 110 yards & rec. TD last week, his 5th-career game with 10+ catches & 100+ rec. yards. Aims for his 3rd in row with TD catch & 9th in row with 6+ catches.

• WR JULIO JONES has 75+ rec. yards in 7 of his past 8 vs. NO.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID has TFL in 2 of his past 3. Has 5+ tackles in 10 of his 11 games in 2022 & in each of his 21 career games vs. NO.

• LB DEVIN WHITE led team with 13 tackles & had 0.5 sacks last week. Has TFL in 8 of his past 9 home games & aims for his 6th home game in a row with TFL. Has 10+ tackles in 5 of his 6 career games vs. NO. Had sack & FF in Week 2 meeting.

• DT VITA VEA has TFL in 4 of his past 5. Has career-high 6.5 sacks in 2022.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS had 2 PD last week. Had FR in Week 2 meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. NO with PD.

Saints Notes

• QB ANDY DALTON passed for 204 yards last week. Passed for 280 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 107.5 rating in his last start vs. TB (10/28/18 w/ Cin.). Had 2 TDs (1 pass, 1 rush) in his only career start at TB (11/30/14 w/ Cin.).

• RB ALVIN KAMARA has 946 scrimmage yards & needs 54 scrimmage yards for 6th-straight 1,000-yard season. Needs 1 reception for 5th-career season with 50+ catches & has 422 catches since entering NFL in 2017, 2nd-most by RB in 1st 6 seasons in NFL history (Roger Craig - 434). Has 4 TDs (3 rush, 1 rec.) in his past 4 vs. TB.

• WR CHRIS OLAVE leads all rookies in receptions (56) & rec. yards (822) & ranks tied5th with 3 TD catches. Has 5+ catches & 50+ rec. yards in 5 of his past 6.

• WR JARVIS LANDRY has rec. TD in 2 of his 3 career games vs. TB.

• TE JUWAN JOHNSON ranks tied 2nd among TEs with career-high 5 rec. TDs in 2022.

• DE CAMERON JORDAN has 9 TFL in 2022 & aims for his 8th-straight season with 10+ TFL. Has 5.5 sacks this season & can become 6th player since 1982 with 7+ sacks in 11 straight seasons. Has 17 sacks & 18 TFL in 23 career games vs. TB. Had 2 sacks & FF in last road meeting.

• LB DEMARIO DAVIS has 9 TFL in 2022 & aims for his 6th-straight season with 10+ TFL. Aims for his 5th in row with 7+ tackles. Had FR in Week 2 meeting. Has 5+ tackles in each of his 11 career games vs. TB. Aims for his 6th in row at TB with PD.

• LB KADEN ELLISS had career-high 14 tackles last week. Has 3.5 sacks in his past 4. Aims for his 3rd in row with 11+ tackles.

• CB PAULSON ADEBO had 2 PD last week. Aims for his 4th in row with 5+ tackles.

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Saints lead all-time series, 39-22

STREAKS Saints have won 7 of last 8

LAST GAME 9/18/22: Buccaneers 20 at Saints 10

LAST GAME AT SITE 12/19/21: Saints 9, Buccaneers 0

