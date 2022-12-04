NFL Week 14 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at 49ers

The Buccaneers are set to take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. Although their game has yet to conclude, nor begin for that matter, oddsmakers have set lines for next week’s matchup in San Francisco.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point underdog against the 49ers.

NOTE: Point totals and moneyline figures are still being formulated due to the Bucs playing Monday night. Spread was live a few hours prior to this writing with several factors that may alter the current numbers. Read below.

The Buccaneers appear to have taken a step back offensively. There is undoubtedly some uncertainty there so lines will shift depending on how the game between the Buccaneers and Saints ends up.

On the other side of the field, San Francisco is dealing with their own challenges. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Despite how well Christian McCaffrey has played since being acquired, the offense will miss Garoppolo especially since he has been playing very well as of late. Yet another reason why lines will look different come Tuesday.

Lines will be set in full at the conclusion of the Buccaneers matchup against the Saints at oddsmakers factor that in along with the injury to Garoppolo

The game between the Bucs and 49ers is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET Sunday.