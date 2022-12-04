Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints: Final Injury Report

The Buccaneers released their final injury report Saturday and revealed the team will likely be missing multiple contributors on defense ahead of their critical divisional tilt against the New Orleans Saints.

The team designated Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), and Mike Edwards (hamstring) as doubtful, which would again force the likes of Zyon McCollum and Dee Delaney to step up in their collective stead. While the Saints have been far from lethal on offense, missing these pieces will seriously test a defense that has severely struggled with closing games this year.

Unsurprisingly, Tristan Wirfs will miss the game with his high ankle sprain — the only player to be ruled out. Outside of the aforementioned, several Bucs received the questionable tag.

On offense, Cam Brate, Russell Gage, Leonard Fournette, and Luke Goedeke may make their returns after absences of varying lengths. On defense, both Akiem Hicks and Vita Vea are also questionable but both seem likely to play.

The Saints will be missing some key contributors, as safety P.J. Williams, special teamer J.T. Gray, tight end Juwan Johnson, and defensive end Payton Turner were all ruled out. Johnson’s absence may hurt in particular, as he has developed into a useful redzone target who has five touchdowns this season.

Multiple other high-profile players are questionable, lik3 Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby, and Pete Werner.

Here is the full injury report: