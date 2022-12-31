Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers comeback overtime win after being down 10 in the desert

Week 17 is here and while it is no longer the final week of the regular season it is the most important one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On a brand new edition of Downey and Martez, Trey Downey and Len Martez look ahead to a game that could decide the season against the Carolina Panthers after reacting to the Bucs overtime win against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night.

Trey is anything but positive about the win and focuses on how the offense looked abysmal until the closing minutes. Downey thinks the defense plays well for the most part with the offense putting them in bad positions, but Martez focuses on the teams struggles to stop the run.

On the offensive side of the ball, Trey asks Len if he had any answers to the puzzling situation regarding the lack of targets for wide receiver Mike Evans and his drop in production . Because of the success in the closing minutes of the game, Trey wonders if the Bucs should try to go more up-tempo early in games while Len states “We are way past that point.”

In looking ahead to Sunday’s showdown at Raymond James Stadium with the Carolina Panthers, Trey says the Bucs just need to sell out to stop the run and force Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold to beat them. Len points out that even if the Bucs sell out to stop the run it isn’t a guarantee that they will win considering what happened in week seven in Charlotte. As far as what will happen on Sunday, Len is done making win-loss predictions with this team while Trey’s take is absolutely no result will shock him.

