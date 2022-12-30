SB Nation Reacts: Bucs fanbase shows some confidence heading into Week 17

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

At least this week the fans didn’t express their love or hate for the team following a loss.

After the Buccaneers overtime victory last week against the Cardinals on Christmas, Tampa Bay fans seem to feel a bit better about their team.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll, there was a bump in their confidence level ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Panthers.

This Sunday’s game is a bit more serious than how it initially looked on the schedule sheet at the beginning of the season. Since the NFC South is perhaps the worst division in the history of the NFL this season, the Bucs and Panthers are playing in essentially a division title game.

If the Buccaneers win, they are crowned the division champs and are in the playoffs. If the Panthers win, Tampa Bay will be looking up at Carolina in the standings with one game left and likely missing the postseason.

This game may make or break the fanbase and their outlook for the future.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.