Buccaneers X-Factor: Player to watch in the Week 13 matchup against the Saints

The Buccaneers lost in very frustrating fashion to the Cleveland Browns in week 12. The same problems that have plagued the Bucs coaching staff and offense continued in the matchup and there are still many more questions than answers regarding where this Bucs team is going to end up when the season is done.

The team now finds themselves facing the New Orleans Saints and while they did get the better of them earlier in the season, the Bucs have still struggled mightily against New Orleans in the past so this game figures to be anything but easy.

With that being said, let’s talk about which player may have the most impact in the Bucs Week 13 matchup.

Buccaneers K Ryan Succop

Yep. We are at that point with this Bucs team that one of their main x-factors could very well be their kicker in this matchup. Succop has been an all-star for the team this season and has been one of the main contributors in terms of scoring throughout the season this year and has been the essence of consistency with him very rarely missing a kick.

This game could very easily turn into a defensive battle where points are very hard to come by. Both teams have very good defenses, and offenses that leave a lot to be desired in terms of scoring in the redzone. Because of this it is very possible this could turn into a kickers duel and if that is the case, the Bucs will need Succop to showcase his abilities that he has shown throughout this season as it is very possible the team will need every single point they can get in primetime action.

Conclusion

Share your thoughts and opinions, Bucs fans! Do you think Succop is X-Factor for the Bucs in week 13?