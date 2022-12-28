Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers: Initial injury report

Great news for the Buccaneers and their fans - Ryan Jensen practiced on Wednesday as his 21-day window officially opened for him to return to the team. While this news is huge and his return could immediately impact the team, don’t get too excited just yet. Todd Bowles already told the media there is absolutely no chance he plays this week against the Carolina Panthers.

Players that could play, but didn’t practice, on Wednesday were Rakeem Nunez-Roches (personal), Carlton Davis (shoulder), and Anthony Nelson (illness).

Davis missing practice with a shoulder injury is a bit concerning, but it’s something he’s been dealing with so alarm bells regarding his status for the weekend aren’t going crazy just yet - but it’s certainly something to monitor as the week progresses.

Lots of Buccaneers were limited but that can also be some good news depending on how you look at it. Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Cade Otton (quadriceps). Donovan Smith (foot), Vita Vea (calf), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and Tristan Wirfs (ankle) all made up the limited group.

Vea, Dean, and Nassib have all missed multiple games while Smith missed last week just to see his backup Josh Wells go down to a season ending injury. The fact that all of these players are limited this early in the week is a positive sign moving forward into week 17.

For the Carolina Panthers, they have their own injury concerns including cornerback Jaycee Horn who missed practice Wednesday with a wrist injury. Horn has been playing outstanding football as of late and is a name for both sides to keep an eye on throughout the week. Also missing practice for Carolina were D’Onta Foreman (rest) and Taylor Morton (rest). Limited were Shi Smith (foot), Shaq Thompson (hamstring), and Tommy Tremble (hip).

You can view the full injury report below;

