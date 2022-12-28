WATCH: Full interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cornerback Don Gardner

On Tuesday, Buccaneers cornerback Don Gardner sat down with Bucs Nation’s James Hill for an interview. In this interview, they talked about many topics, including Gardner’s experience with the Buccaneers practice squad and learning from players like Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean, as well as his motivations for playing football and his goals moving forward in his rookie season.

During the conversation about his experiences, Gardner, who is currently on the practice squad but has been elevated to the game day roster once against the Baltimore Ravens, expressed his willingness to learn and grow as well as wanting to be the best that he can possibly be both as a player and as a person moving forward with his career in the NFL.

Gardner was also very open about what things he has already learned about, what it means to be an NFL player, and some players that he has looked to mold his game after, such as Darrelle Revis and more.

Check out all that Gardner had to say regarding what he looks forward to with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the full interview below!