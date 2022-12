The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off back-to-back losses and now sit atop the NFC South at 6-8. They control their own destiny, but need a win over the battered Arizona Cardinals to get things started.

Let’s have some fun and jump in the chat below throughout the game!

The Bucs and Cardinals kick off inside State Farm Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the call.