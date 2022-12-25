Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals: Week 16 Inactives

The Bucs will be without some of their top players again this week as starting left tackle Donovan Smith is out with a foot injury. In addition to Smith, the Bucs will be without their sack leader of 2022 Vita Vea - who is missing his second straight game.

Carl Nassib and Jamel Dean will also be missing from the defense while linebacker Genard Avery was placed on injured reserve, leading to the promotion of wide receiver and return specialist Deven Thompkins to the active roster.

Both Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards are active and will play against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are without their top two quarterbacks. Kyler Murray is out with a torn ACL while backup quarterback Colt McCoy is out with a concussion, leading to Trace McSorely starting for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals also already ruled out cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and defensive lineman Zach Allen.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs and Cardinals ahead of their prime time matchup;

QB - Kyle Trask

DL - Vita Vea

DE - Carl Nassib

CB - Jamel Dean

LT - Donovan Smith

G - John Molchon

WR - Breshad Perriman

QB - Colt McCoy

CB Jace Whittaker

LB Jesse Luketa

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Rashaad Coward

OL Wyatt Davis

DL Zach Allen (hand)

The Bucs and Cardinals kick off inside State Farm Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the call.

