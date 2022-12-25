Buccaneers vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game notes, picks, and more

Broadcast Info

TIME 8:20 PM ET

TV NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

NATIONAL RADIO Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Tampa Bay SiriusXM 82 or 226 and the SXM App

Arizona SiriusXM 85 or 228 and the SXM App

National SiriusXM 138 or 229 and the SXM App

Buccaneers Notes

• QB TOM BRADY passed for 312 yards & 3 TDs in Week 15. Needs 103 pass yards to tie HOFer Peyton Manning (14) for most-career 4,000-yard seasons. Has 0 INTs in 4 of past 5 on road. Passed for 316 yards in his last game vs. Az. (9/16/12 w/ NE).

• RB LEONARD FOURNETTE needs 22 scrimmage yards for 4th-career 1,000-yard season. Ranks 4th among RBs with 59 receptions in 2022.

• RB RACHAAD WHITE (rookie) aims for his 3rd in row on road with 75+ scrimmage yards.

• WR MIKE EVANS needs 112 rec. yards to become 1st player ever with 1,000+ rec. yards in each of his 1st 9 career seasons. Aims for his 3rd in row on SNF & 3rd in row at Az. with rec. TD.

• WR CHRIS GODWIN had 8 catches for 84 yards & 3rd rec. TD of season last week. Has 5+ catches in 11 straight games, longest active streak in NFL. Has 3rd-career season with 80+ catches in 2022.

• WR RUSSELL GAGE had 8 catches for 59 yards & career-high 2 rec. TDs last week.

• LB LAVONTE DAVID had 3rd sack & 1st FF of season last week. Since 2012, ranks tied-3rd in NFL with 27 FFs. Has TFL in 3 of past 4 on road. Has 103 tackles in 2022, his 9th-career 100-tackle season. Had 2 FFs & FR-TD in last road meeting & aims for his 3rd in row vs. Az. with FF & FR.

• LB DEVIN WHITE has 106 tackles this season, his 3rd-straight 100+ tackle season.

• DT VITA VEA has career highs in sacks (6.5) & TFL (7) in 2022.

• LB CARL NASSIB aims for his 3rd in row with PD & 4th in row with TFL.

• CB CARLTON DAVIS had season-high 4 PD & 1st INT of season in Week 15. Has PD in 3 of his past 4 overall & 5 of his past 6 on road.

Cardinals Notes

• QB COLT MCCOY passed for 221 yards in only career SNF start (12/20/20 w/ NYG). • QB TRACE MCSORLEY can make 1st career start in Week 16.

• RB JAMES CONNER had 91 scrimmage yards (63 rush, 28 rec.) & 6th rush TD of season in Week 15. Aims for his 3rd in row at home with 100+ scrimmage yards. Aims for his 5th in row in primetime & 6th in row overall with TD.

• WR DEANDRE HOPKINS ranks 2nd with 63 receptions & 4th with 713 rec. yards since Week 7. Has 7+ catches in 4 of his past 5. Aims for his 3rd in row vs. TB with 5+ catches & 3rd in row overall with 7+ receptions.

• WR MARQUISE BROWN has 5+ catches & 65+ rec. yards in 3 of his 4 road games in 2022.

• TE TREY MCBRIDE (rookie) had career-high 55 rec. yards in Week 15.

• DE J.J. WATT had 7th-career game with 3 sacks last week, tied-most in NFL since 2012. Has 9.5 sacks in 2022 & aims for his 6th-career 10+ sack season. Aims for his 4th in row with TFL. Leads active players with 189 TFL & ranks 4th with 111.5 sacks.

• DE ZACH ALLEN aims for his 3rd in row with sack. Is 1 of 2 (Matt Milano) with 10+ TFL (10) & 8+ PD (8) in 2022. • LB ISAIAH SIMMONS aims for his 3rd in row at home with PD. Has 5+ tackles in 7 of his past 8.

• LB ZAVEN COLLINS has TFL in 5 of his past 6 & aims for his 4th in row with TFL.

• S BUDDA BAKER had 7 tackles, 2 PD & INT last week. Has 102 tackles in 2022, 5thmost among DBs & his 4th-career 100+ tackle season. Had 9 tackles, 2 PD & FR in last meeting.

• S JALEN THOMPSON led team with 9 tackles last week

Regular Season Series History

LEADER Cardinals lead all-time series, 11-10

STREAKS Cardinals have won 3 of past 4

LAST GAME 11/10/19: Cardinals 27 at Buccaneers 30

LAST GAME AT SITE 10/15/17: Cardinals 38, Buccaneers 33

