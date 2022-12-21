Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals: Initial Injury Report

Starting off the week with some bad news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - cornerback Jamel Dean has already been ruled out with his toe injury according to head coach Todd Bowles. Dean missed last week against the Bengals and it won’t be until the Carolina Panthers game on New Year’s Day at the earliest that he will return.

However, with a little bad news comes some good news. Right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who was injured in overtime against the Cleveland Browns, was limited in practice and is trending towards playing. Wirfs has missed the last three games with an ankle injury but appears to be on the cusp of returning to the field.

Also missing from Bucs practice Wednesday were Donovan Smith (foot), Keanu Neal (toe), Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Vita Vea (calf), and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle). Limited in addition to Wirfs were Josh Wells (back) and Julio Jones (knee).

On the Cardinals side, they will be without both Kyler Murray - who suffered an ACL injury a few weeks ago - as well as backup quarterback Colt McCoy who will miss this week with a concussion. Other Cardinals not participating were Zack Allen (hand), Kelvin Beachum (knee/ankle), Antonio Hamilton (back), and Byron Murphy Jr. (back). Limited were Greg Dortch (knee), Max Garcia (shoulder), Markus Golden (ankle), Christian Matthew (shoulder), Ezekiel Turner (ankle), Charles Washington (chest), and Marco Wilson (neck).

As the Bucs begin their quest to climb back to .500, they have three games remaining with two against divisional opponents. The Arizona Cardinals are the first step in that climb as they headline the first ever Christmas Day Triple-Header the NFL has ever had.

The Bucs and Cardinals will kickoff inside the home of Super Bowl LVII, State Farm Stadium, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark on the call.

You can view the entire injury report below.

