Notes and stats from the Buccaneers 34-23 loss to the Bengals

- The Buccaneers limited the Bengals to 237 yards of total offense, marking the third time this season they have held an opponent to fewer than 250 yards of total offense in a game (also, Week 1 at Dallas and Week 9 vs. L.A. Rams). Tampa Bay’s three such games this season are tied for the fourth-most in the NFL, and just one behind the league-lead (Buffalo, San Francisco, Philadelphia). Tampa Bay’s defense yielded 3.82 yards per play, good for their third-lowest total in a game this season (also, 3.75 in Week 9 and 3.81 in Week 1). Overall, the Buccaneers are allowing 314.7 yards per game, fourth-fewest in the NFC.

- Tampa Bay allowed just 184 net passing yards – the eighth time this season they have held opponents to fewer than 200 net passing yards. Their eight such instances are tied for the third-most in the NFL this season and trail only Philadelphia (10) and Denver (9). The Buccaneers yielded 4.72 net yards per pass attempt, their third-lowest total in a game this season behind only Week 1 at Dallas (4.12) and Week 5 vs. Atlanta (4.40). Tampa Bay finished with nine passes defensed, its most in a game this season and most since 11/24/19 at Atlanta (15).

- The Buccaneers held the Bengals to just 53 rushing yards on the night – their second-fewest allowed in a game this season behind only Week 10 vs. Seattle (39 yards). Tampa Bay limited the Bengals to 2.52 yards per carry, their fewest allowed in a game this season and fewest in a game since 12/19/21 vs. New Orleans (1.97). The Buccaneers yielded just three rushing first downs on the night, the sixth time this season they have held an opponent to three-or-fewer rushing first downs. Tampa Bay’s six such games this season are tied with San Francisco for the most in the NFL.

- Carlton Davis III finished with six tackles, four passes defensed and one interception. The four passes defensed were tied for his second-most in a game in his career, trailing only 11/24/19 at Atlanta (5). It marked Davis’s third game with four-or-more passes defensed since 2019, tied for second-most in the NFL over that span and trailing only teammate Jamel Dean (5). Among players with 50-or-fewer games played since 2019, Davis leads the NFL with 59 passes defensed. Davis became the third player this season to record a game with six-or-more tackles, four-or-more passes defensed and at least one interception, joining Seattle’s Ryan Neal and N.Y. Jets’ Lamarcus Joyner. He became the third Buccaneer since at least 1999 to accomplish the feat, joining Ronde Barber on 11/11/01 at Detroit and Derrick Brooks on 10/24/99 vs. Chicago.

GAMES WITH FOUR-OR-MORE PASSES DEFENSED – SINCE 2019

Rank Player (Team) Games

1. Jamel Dean (TB) 5

2t. Carlton Davis III (TB) 3

2t. James Bradberry (PHI) 3

PASSES DEFENSED LEADERS – SINCE 2019

Among Players With 50-Or-Fewer Games Played

Rank Player (Team) PD

1. Carlton Davis III (TB) 59

2. Denzel Ward (CLE) 51

3. Trevon Diggs (DAL) 48

- Lavonte David finished as Tampa Bay’s leading tackler, tallying eight tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble. He recorded his 29th career sack on a seven-yard strip sack of Joe Burrow, moving him past Ronde Barber (28.0) into 10th place in franchise history. It marked David’s third sack this season, his most since 2018 (3.5). It also marked David’s 27th forced fumble since 2012, tied for third-most in the NFL over that span.

MOST SACKS – BUCCANEERS HISTORY

Rank Player (Seasons) Sacks

1. Lee Roy Selmon (1976-84) 78.5

2. Warren Sapp (1995-2003) 77.0

3. Simeon Rice (2001-06) 69.5

4. Gerald McCoy (2010-18) 54.5

5. Shaquil Barrett (2019-Present) 40.5

6. David Logan (1979-86) 39.0

7. Chidi Ahanotu (1993-2000, 2004) 34.5

8t. Brad Culpepper (1994-1999) 33.0

8t. Jason Pierre-Paul (2018-2021) 33.0

10. Lavonte David (2012-Present) 29.0

FORCED FUMBLE LEADERS – SINCE 2012

Rank Player (Team) FF

1. Chandler Jones (LV) 34

2. Robert Quinn (PHI) 31

3t. Lavonte David (TB) 27

3t. J.J. Watt (ARI) 27

- Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson combined to drop Joe Burrow for a six-yard sack. The split sack improved Tryon-Shoyinka’s season total to 4.0 and Nelson’s to 3.5. The Buccaneers have 40 sacks on the season, good for third-most in the NFC. Tampa Bay’s defensive pressure rate of 7.8% is tied for the fourth-highest rate in the NFL this season

TEAM SACK LEADERS – 2022 SEASON

Among NFC Teams

Rank Team Sacks

1. Philadelphia Eagles 55

2. Dallas Cowboys 49

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40

DEFENSIVE PRESSURE RATE – 2022 SEASON

Rank Team Pressure Rate

1. Philadelphia Eagles 10.3%

2. Dallas Cowboys 9.5%

3. New England Patriots 8.9%

4t. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.8%

4t. Indianapolis Colts 7.8%

- Tom Brady completed 30-of-44 passes for 312 yards and three touchdowns, good for a 92.2 passer rating. It marked Brady’s 112th career 300-yard passing game, second-most in NFL history behind only Drew Brees (123). He surpassed Josh Freeman (13,534) for the third-most passing yards in team history. Brady threw three touchdowns for the second time this season, joining Week 4 vs. Kansas City.

- Russell Gage finished with eight receptions for 59 yards and a career-high two touchdowns. Gage, who has four touchdowns on the season and three in the last two weeks, hauled in touchdown passes in consecutive games for the first time in his career.

- Chris Godwin finished with eight receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. With his touchdown reception, Godwin surpassed Kevin House (31) for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in team history and tied Cameron Brate (32) for the fifth-most touchdowns from scrimmage in team history. Since returning from injury in Week 4, Godwin ranks third in the NFL with 78 receptions.

RECEPTION LEADERS – SINCE WEEK 4

Rank Player (Team) Receptions

1. Justin Jefferson (MIN) 93

2. Tyreek Hill (MIA) 88

3. Chris Godwin (TB) 78

- Mike Evans hauled in five receptions for 83 yards. He surpassed Donald Driver (10,137) for the 49th-most receiving yards in NFL history.

- Leonard Fournette totaled 74 yards from scrimmage, logging 44 yards on 10 carries and adding 30 yards receiving across four receptions. He surpassed Doug Martin (1,091) for the sixth-most receiving yards by a running back in team history.

- Donovan Smith tied Gerald McCoy (123) for the 10th-most games started in team history.