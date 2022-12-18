NFL Week 16 Opening Odds: Buccaneers at Cardinals

The Buccaneers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals next week in Phoenix. With their 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals now in the rear view mirror, oddsmakers have formulated early odds for Tampa Bay’s Week 16 matchup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Tampa Bay is a 4-point favorite against the Bengals.

Point spread: Bucs -4

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -200, Cardinals +170

The Buccaneers’ appeared to have been on the verge of their first dominating victory of the season against the Bengals. But after taking a 17-3 lead into the locker room, Tampa Bay — specifically quarterback Tom Brady — decided to turn the ball over several times in the third quarter and allow Joe Burrow and Cincinnati to come back.

On the other side of the field, Arizona has struggled in 2022. There were hopes that a return to the playoffs was likely and stronger push in the playoffs being made also possible, their 4-10 represents the struggles the Cardinals have faced this season as opposed to 2021. Much like the Bucs, they are a far cry from where they were just a season ago.

The game between the Bucs and Cardinals is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET Sunday.